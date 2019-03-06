Finger-pointing.
It's a tactic that stops any potential progress.
But when the heads of pharmaceutical companies testified before U.S. Senate Tuesday, that's exactly what they did.
In the Feb. 24 American News, readers met Trey Casanova, a 7-year-old who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes three years ago, and his 10-year-old sister, Delanie, who was diagnosed with the same disease on New Year's Eve.
The Casanova family has racked up thousands and thousands of dollars in insulin and supply costs. And that's with insurance.
The American Medical Association has noted that the price of insulin increased nearly 200 percent from 2002 to 2013. But nothing beyond the price has changed — not a single thing, said Nancy Hartung, registered nurse and diabetes educator at Sanford Aberdeen.
Across the country, the high cost has those without insurance or the means to afford insulin taking matters into their own hands, purchasing insulin over the counter and "winging it" or rationing what insulin they can afford, Hartung said.
Even worse, some 26-year-olds who have fallen off their parents' insurance are dying, according to several media reports.
Dying.
That, combined with the high cost of insulin and other prescription drugs has caught the attention of many, some of whom might be in power to actually enact change. That's after the attorney general in Minnesota — and those in some other states — filed a lawsuit against insulin makers.
The rising cost of drugs, in general, is something President Donald Trump discussed in his State of the Union Address. And it needs to stay on the national radar.
Representatives in Washington, D.C., are now working to combat the costs and hold the pharmaceutical companies to more affordable terms. At times, it takes many, many hands to make progress.
Those hands cannot, under any circumstances, point fingers at others. Each has to own its role in the problem.
According to The Washington Post, the heads of the pharmaceutical companies agreed that the system is broken.
But they also "declined to commit to lowering their own prices" and instead deflected blame to insurance companies.
Not everyone has insurance, though. And people who don't are sometimes paying the highest price — death.
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease. It is not caused by lack of exercise or excessive weight. And the people — kids and adults — who have Type 1 diabetes will die without insulin.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) perhaps said it best: "Like most Americans, I'm sick and tired of the blame game. It's time for solutions."
Advocate for that yourself, your family and your friends by contacting South Dakota's congressional delegation. Let them know we want action, that the status quo is not alright, that we can and must do better. Take on the injustice of the price tag that hangs from each vial of insulin.