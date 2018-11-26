Now that the dust has settled from the Nov. 6 election, state lawmakers are about to set the table for the 2019 Legislature. A top priority on that menu needs to be an expansion of publicly funded preschool.
The lasting benefits of preschool education have been well-documented. Kids who attend a preschool as 4-year-olds are far more likely to succeed in elementary and high school and go on to productive careers. It has been demonstrated that these students are less likely to run afoul of the law or become dependent on welfare programs.
Up until last year, Montana was one of just a handful of states lacking publicly funded preschool. Gov. Steve Bullock has been pushing lawmakers for years to provide funding for such a program. In 2017, the Legislature passed a $6 million, two-year pilot program. That provided preschool education for a very limited number of children. An evaluation report on the program's first year found that those children's test scores improved significantly over the course of the year and nearly all were deemed ready for kindergarten.
Bullock has said he plans to advocate for permanent preschool funding. At a meeting last month in Missoula, the Montana School Boards Association set pre-school funding as one of its priorities for the 2019 legislative session. That organization is advocating double spending on preschool to $12 million for the next biennium.
Republicans will maintain a majority in the upcoming session. GOP lawmakers have been reluctant to increase spending on any programs. But what those lawmakers need to realize is the funding for a preschool program is an investment that will pay big dividends in the future. Study after study has shown kids who attend preschool are more successful in the K-12 years, are more likely to go on to post-secondary education and stable employment and far less likely to become a societal burden that will sap public resources.
The School Boards Association and Bullock need to present that evidence to lawmakers when they convene in January and convince them that spending a little now will save big in the coming years.