When the U.S. military, under pressure from feminists, dropped all gender distinctions in active duty service, it also removed any logic for requiring only males to register for the draft.
A federal judge in Texas rightly ruled late last week that such reverse discrimination is no longer constitutional.
It's uncertain whether the administration, which had asked the judge to delay a decision until a commission studying the future of the draft weighed in, will appeal the ruling. Even if it does, it seems likely that, unless the Selective Service System is abolished, the judge's ruling will prevail.
Since this nation now officially holds that the biological differences between men and women are mostly artificial distinctions, then this egalitarian philosophy must be applied not only when it's advantageous to women but also when it's not.
The United States has not used the draft in more than 45 years, relying instead on an all-volunteer military. It seems to have done just fine without a system whose compulsion fell unduly on those who didn't have connections.
If circumstances, however, were to trigger the draft's implementation again, both sexes should be equally subject to its mandates.