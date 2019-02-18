Mississippi House Rules Committee Chairman Jason White, a Republican from West, said there is no consensus in the 122-member House to either change the state flag or give it extra protection. It's the same thing White has said about flag bills in recent years. So it appears another year will pass without Mississippi taking any action on the state flag that has become increasingly controversial. Given that this is a state election year, it is not surprising lawmakers opted to pass on the controversial issue.
In the wake of legislative inaction, a number of Mississippi cities and all eight of its public universities have opted to stop flying a flag they say is not representative of the values of the entire state.
Mississippi remains the last state in the nation that contains the Confederate battle emblem in its flag design. That symbol is at the heart of efforts to change the banner, with critics saying the Confederate imagery is hurtful and has been closely associated with white supremacists. Flag supporters note that it is a nod to the state's history and its heritage.
What's become increasingly clear is that it's time for Mississippi to alter its flag. A flag that doesn't represent all of a state's people loses its power. Such banners should instill unity and pride.
We recognize that one of the reasons efforts to change the flag have failed to gain momentum has been a lack of compromise. For the most part, citizens have been given an all-or-nothing choice -- either keep the current flag as is or choose one people don't recognize as reflecting Mississippi and its history.
What the state needs is a banner that visually represents Mississippi and honors the state's past. We need a compromise that reflects the state's history but also moves past it. Such an effort is the best path forward, with the alternative being the continued contentious impasse that keeps us with our current flag. Something will have to change or Mississippi will always be fighting and defending its flag process that is just not working.
We do not believe in just criticizing the current state of affairs without presenting a possible solution.
... We do not suggest that this must be the flag, but only suggest that this is a new idea. Our four designs center around Mississippi's Coat of Arms that dates to back to 1894, although it was updated and officially adopted in 2001. It contains the Latin phrase "Virtute et Armis" or "valor and arms."
Meanwhile, the flag's 20 stars are representative of Mississippi being the 20th state in the union. And its red, white and blue color scheme pays tribute to the current flag and also represents the national colors. Finally, the banner reflects the state's past by incorporating the two former flags that have flown over the State of Mississippi and its current flag.