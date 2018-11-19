Gov.-elect Kristi Noem has suggested that Hot Springs, South Dakota, could be developed into a vacation destination for military veterans, and we think it's an excellent idea.
Hot Springs is already home to a veterans hospital, started more than 100 years ago as a sanitarium for those suffering from rheumatism or tuberculosis. More recently, the hospital has adapted to treat veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, as well as alcohol and drug disorders.
Treating veterans with these conditions is becoming more important for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Hot Springs facility has the potential to grow in importance to the VA.
The remote location (only 7,000 people live in Fall River County), modest winters (statistics show Hot Springs has the warmest winters of any South Dakota city) and natural beauty (the Black Hills National Forest, Wind Cave National Park and the Buffalo Gap National Grassland are nearby) make it a very attractive destination. The people of Hot Springs have great respect for retired and rehabilitating veterans, which would help as a tourist destination for veterans.
We aren't sure what it would take to see the vision to fruition, but we'd like to see it happen. The state Department of Tourism and the Governor's Office of Economic Development will need to work with Hot Springs officials to put together a successful plan. We urge them to pursue the idea.