Why it matters: A myriad of institutions have failed to deal with sex abuse openly and forthrightly, and they all pay a price for that failure.
It plays out in depressingly similar fashion time after time, at major universities and religious institutions and athletic organizations: Sex abuse reports downplayed, hidden, dismissed.
The grand jury report out of Pennsylvania last month, a brutally detailed accounting of decades of cover-ups and neglect by the Roman Catholic bishops of that state's dioceses, is of a piece with Penn State University's failure to deal with a sex abuser in the football program. With Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics funneling a stream of young victims to a predatory physician. With the University of Southern California failing to keep a school gynecologist from abusing students for decades.
It's a rare week that passes without revelations of another significant institution that failed to take reports of sexual misconduct seriously. A megachurch near Chicago. The wrestling program at Ohio State. Congressmen and state legislators.
The proliferation of these revelations leads to the inevitable conclusion that these are not just isolated instances. Our public institutions have developed a common culture that prioritizes safeguarding the organization's reputation and protecting the status of its leaders while disregarding the damage done when a predator emerges.
Such defensiveness is not only morally wrong, it is self-defeating. The presidents of Penn State, Michigan State and USC all lost their jobs over their mishandling of their schools' scandals. USA Gymnastics is going through a series of leadership changes as that organization seems unable to come to grips with its complicity in the Larry Nassar scandal. The seemingly endless string of abuse revelations in Catholic dioceses all over the nation — all over the globe, really — have undermined the church's status.
All these institutions would have done better to have acted promptly, thoroughly and transparently. The short-term pain would have been better than letting the problems fester.
Pennsylvania's grand jury report may not be easily replicated elsewhere; few states have, as Pennsylvania does, an official empowered to convene a statewide grand jury investigation. But it seems likely that similarly thorough investigations elsewhere will find similar malfeasance.
A prominent lawyer involved in Minnesota's priest-abuse cases called last month for Gov. Mark Dayton to convene a grand jury, but Minnesota's governor lacks that authority. Meanwhile, the leaders of the Minneapolis-St. Paul archdiocese called for an outside review of bishops, an acknowledgement that the church's own procedures lack credibility. The next Legislature should consider setting up a mechanism for such a broad investigation.