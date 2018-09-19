It’s no secret that when the Legislature tackled the medical marijuana initiative approved by voters they made a lot of changes in the measure. One of the changes was to throw a cloak of secrecy over the process.
As passed by the Legislature, the law prevents any information about medical marijuana growing facilities and dispensaries from being released to the public, including names and locations. Legislators supporting the law argue this protects manufacturing facilities from unwanted attention and fits the application process in other states with similar programs.
The Tribune believes this is bad law and could result in more problems than it solves. It’s part of a disturbing trend to bar the public from policy decisions, often giving that role to unelected officials. Trust us, say government officials, because we don’t trust you.
The Tribune puts its trust in the public.
A Tribune open records request provided the newspaper with the location of the proposed medical marijuana manufacturing facility in Bismarck. Pure Dakota LLC was the company selected and it will be located at 7428 Yukon Drive. Grassroots Cannabis, of Fargo, was the other company chosen.
Ten of the 19 applicants to run the manufacturing facilities were eliminated because their applications were incomplete. A seven-member review panel selected by the state Department of Health did a blind review of nine remaining applications for the manufacturing facilities.
Not everything about the selection process was consistent. Earlier, the Morton County Commission adopted a zoning ordinance for growing facilities and dispensaries. It resulted in a hearing in April where residents opposed a proposed facility and the commission denied a permit. Bismarck didn’t adopt a similar ordinance and the only requirement for manufacturing facilities is that they have the proper industrial zoning, which Pure Dakota LLC has.
While not everyone may agree with Morton’s decision, the public had an opportunity to voice their concerns. Morton commissioners obviously listened.
Too much of the state’s process is done outside the public’s view. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, defended the closed process with an odd analogy.
“When you get a loaf of bread, you don't know which farmer raised it,” he told reporter Blair Emerson. "I don't think (the confidentiality) has any bearing on this whole thing, because the health department is going to make sure that it's checked and have a quality control party there to make sure that the product is right."
When you buy a loaf of bread you know the state did not award just two farmers the exclusive right to grow wheat and monopolize the bread industry. Consumers have a variety of breads to choose from.
While the health department has qualified personnel there are some decisions the Tribune would prefer aren’t made behind closed doors. The public has no way of knowing if department personnel may have reasons to favor one company over another. We don’t know what influences their decisions.
The Tribune suspects the process is secret because officials don’t want their decisions questioned. That’s a poor reason, especially when it involves something as important as a person’s health. Those decisions shouldn’t be made in private. The public needs to remind legislators to conduct the public’s business with the doors open.