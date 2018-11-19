Anyone who has had a child who suffers from mental illness knows how important it is to get professional treatment.
Many patients see great improvement when treated by a professional. The treatments can, quite literally, be life changing. Add to the mix the fact that children are going through the most formative years of their lives and this access to treatment is doubly important.
This brings us to the incredible news from Pathways — that the nonprofit in Eastern Kentucky has received a $930,000 grant from the United Health Foundation. The three-year grant was announced this month. It will allow Pathways to expand mental health services for over 3,000 children across its 10-county service area using telehealth technology.
"We will install telehealth technology in all 16 of our outpatient offices and our specialty residential units to connect children to a specialist through interactive, safe and secure audio and video," said Pathways CEO Dr. Kim McClanahan.
The children will be connected to child and adolescent psychiatrists, eliminating the need for families to drive as long as two hours to access a child's mental health specialist.
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Adam Meier said the state is often finding that children are overmedicated because they don't have access to appropriate care.
"This is another way for the expansion of care, appropriate care, appropriate services that can help eliminate some of these issues that we're seeing," he said, adding that the state is also seeing higher rates of suicide in youth.
The United Health Foundation said it wants to help children with a long-term goal of also being able to expand the services to adults. The telehealth equipment will be starting a pilot in two weeks.
There are a couple of important facts here that need to be noted. One, as mentioned previously, mental health care for kids is so important, and we really love the idea of reducing prescription medications for kids in these circumstances whenever possible. Another fact is that, in rural eastern Kentucky, technology can help bridge a lot of gaps. Technology is a double edged sword in our view. There have been many great benefits to the transformation of our society due to computers, the internet, and now robotics. There are also significant negatives — the loss of manufacturing jobs is just one example.
Today we have an example of how technology can help Eastern Kentucky by linking kids and their families to the resources they need.