What plans have you made to coincide with the arrival of spring?
...
While we're on the subject, here's another item you ought to consider adding to your spring to-do list: Make sure you're prepared for severe weather events that could strike our region in the coming warm-weather months.
...
For example, do you have a family communication plan ready to deploy in the event of a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flood? This is crucial so all family members can connect with each other in case they are at different locations outside of the home when severe weather hits.
A good first step is to write down phone numbers of all family members or other people whom you'd want to contact in case of a weather emergency.
...
Another key part of an emergency communication plan is to appoint someone outside of the area to act as a central contact for a family and help everyone stay connected.
...
While spring does bring enjoyable things like flowers and baseball, it also ushers in a time of year during which severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods are most prevalent. So we encourage everyone to think now about being properly prepared for these kinds of severe weather incidents. Doing so could someday save the lives of you and your loved ones.