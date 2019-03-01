Children are a parent's greatest challenge. They come into this world without a how-to hand book or instructions and we as parents have to figure it out day by day.
...
That day came recently for Norwalk's Ethan Lindenberger. After celebrating his 18th birthday in September, Lindenberger decided on his own — and against his parent's wishes — to get immunized.
...
Perhaps there is some merit to the Lindenbergers' stance, but until science proves otherwise they seem to be in the minority.
In fact, the vaccination hesitancy has led to resurgence of measles in the United States. Just 14 years after the elimination of measles was documented in the U.S., there was a record 667 cases of the disease reported in 2014 in 27 states. More recently, there have been measles outbreaks reported with potential exposure coming from U.S. airports.
This is a disease that is easily preventable through vaccination yet remains one of the leading contributors to child mortality around the world because of the lack of vaccinations in many third world countries.
...
We applaud Ethan's decision to think for himself and make what he believes was the healthy choice.