Sen. Casey Murdock, a Panhandle legislator, wants to give his constituents the right to opt out of State Question 788, a voter-approved law allowing medical marijuana.
Imagine that: Medical marijuana could be safe, legal, regulated and taxed in one county and prosecuted a few miles down the road. What gets you over the nausea of chemotherapy in Guymon, gets you thrown in jail in Boise City.
The state could license a doctor-recommended drug to people in Woodward County, but they better not get caught holding it in Beaver County.
That's not the way it's supposed work, Sen. Murdock.
If it were, there are lots of laws we might want to suspend in our part of the state.
Murdock points out that voters in his Senate district overwhelmingly rejected SQ 788 last summer. In Texas County, for example, the "no" vote got more than 64 percent of the vote.
But the voters of Oklahoma — all of Oklahoma, voting as a single state — approved SQ 788 by nearly 57 percent.
We are one state. If we get into the habit of having a different set of criminal laws according to local tastes, we might as well not be.
A higgledy-piggledy patchwork isn't empowering local citizens. It is a recipe for chaos and confusion and disrespectful of the voters.
Like the other members of the Legislature, Rep. Murdock is sworn to support, obey and defend the Oklahoma Constitution. We'll remind him of the unmistakable language of Article 2 of that Constitution — the state Bill of Rights: "All political power is inherent in the people."
If you and your constituents don't like medical marijuana, they shouldn't use it, Rep. Murdock, but this issue is decided ... by the people ... and with an overwhelming mandate.