Establishing a budget for the state of South Dakota is quite a challenge. What makes it harder is that it's a moving target.
Consider the schedule, in reverse: The state fiscal year starts each July 1. The legislative session a few months earlier produces the budget. The governor makes the first proposal in early December. State agencies such as the Board of Regents or Department of Transportation prepare their budgets in the summer or fall before that in order to get them to the governor's office for consideration.
So those who prepare the original budgets are trying to predict all sorts of factors that will take place 12-24 months in the future. What is sales tax revenue going to be like? What will the demand be on prisons? Will federal funds come for roads, bridges and water systems? What will enrollments be in schools and universities?
All those factors are in flux through the process. Finally, the Legislature has to pass a budget.
The last variable to be established is an estimate of state tax revenue, which comes to the Legislature after more than half the session is complete.
The Joint Committee on Appropriations projects that state tax revenues will be slightly higher than they previously expected. It's good news for the budget process overall.
In fact, it's probably the best news. A big forecast change either way probably means the forecasting model isn't very good. A projection of a decline in revenues, even if it's slight, would squeeze many agencies and others who depend on state funding.
It appears as though there won't be any budget fireworks this session, which we appreciate. It helps solidify South Dakota's reputation for running its fiscal affairs appropriately.