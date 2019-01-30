If ever an issue currently facing South Dakota merited a special task force, it would be the nursing home crisis.
This issue has been a persistent one, and it appears to be reaching a critical mass. There have been facility closures and there are concerns about the future of other facilities.
While lawmakers have a lot to contend with each session, this issue must be at or very near the top of the list.
But the way forward is not so simple.
Many nursing homes are straining to survive as they face mounting costs and a lack of Medicaid reimbursement funding. According to the American Health Care Association, South Dakota ranks dead last in the nation in terms of Medicaid reimbursement, as facilities receive $131 per patient per day when the average daily per-patient cost is $161. South Dakota News Watch reported recently that South Dakota nursing homes are losing $39 million per year.
Another issue is that about 55 percent of nursing home patients receive Medicaid, which is significantly lower than the national average of 62 percent. According to nonprofitquarterly.org, to help offset the shortfall, many nursing homes rely on private-pay patients, who pay far more for their care — roughly $7,000-$9,000 per month. But it's an unreliable source of income.
Corporate, for-profit ownership is not always the best way to go, which is something nursing homes everywhere — and not just in South Dakota — are discovering. It's estimated that for-profit companies own about 70 percent of all nursing homes in the country, but even many of these facilities are struggling. And that can result in cold, faceless business decisions and/or cost cutting that could prove detrimental to patients.
The struggles faced by nursing homes are already creating painful ripples that are being felt everywhere. In many small towns, these facilities are vital employers — perhaps even the biggest employer — and the closure of such a facility would damage the community financially. And of course, the closure of these facilities puts tremendous hardship on the patients and their families, who face the prospect of sending loved ones to different facilities perhaps located far away. This is more than inconvenient; it's detrimental to the well-being of everyone involved.
And this problem is not going away. With an aging population, the crisis among nursing homes figures to only grow, and unless answers are found, the hardship and misery will, too.
This is not a new issue. At a recent District 18 cracker barrel, Rep. Ryan Cwach noted that he had done some research and found a legislative memo from 1996 discussing the funding problems for nursing homes. So, this has been a long time in the making.
That's why a task force, similar to the one put together a few years ago to examine teacher pay in South Dakota, may be the best way to go. It could draw together input from everyone impacted by this issue and then work to determine some feasible course of action.
A task force would be a practical step forward to address an issue that will generate more headaches and hardships in the years to come.