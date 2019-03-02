It's difficult to gin up much sympathy for Hoda Muthana, who, as a college student in Hoover, lied to her parents to fly off to Turkey in 2014 and join ISIS in Syria. Now she wants to return to the safety of the U.S. with her son, who was fathered by one of two now-dead ISIS fighters she married.
Through her family's attorney, Muthana said she'd made a big mistake, dodged sniper fire and roadside bombs to escape, and that her life is at risk for speaking out against ISIS.
The U.S. Department of State is not impressed. "Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport nor any visa to travel to the United States."
Her remorse doesn't mitigate her treasonous acts, and the danger to her life is no greater than that faced by our military personnel whose deaths she advocated.
…
Ashfaq Taufique, a family friend and president of the Birmingham Islamic Society, advocated for Muthana's return to the U.S., saying she could be a valuable resource for teaching young people about the dangers of online radicalization were she allowed to return to the United States.
If she is allowed to return, it should be in handcuffs, leg irons, and chains to stand trial on charges of terrorism, sedition and treason.
The full weight of U.S. law upon her would be the best lesson on the dangers of online radicalization.