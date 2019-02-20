The Port Yankton dream is back, and this time, it has an even more compelling argument to make in its favor.
That's not to say that having the Legislature give it the OK to put it before voters in 2020 is a slam dunk. And it sure doesn't mean that those who opposed the idea last year won't fight it again this winter.
But this time, there is a new component to it: devoting a majority of the revenue generated by the project to veterans' causes.
Port Yankton is a proposed entertainment facility that would feature gambling, as well as a hotel and a convention center. The gambling component would be essential in order to generate sufficient revenue to make the project work.
The objective now is for local officials to get the state's voters to amend South Dakota's constitution and allow the issuance of one gaming license to a Yankton nonprofit entity, which would oversee the project.
The issue came before the Legislature last year and was promptly swatted down, thus killing any chance of putting the proposal before the voters last fall.
Officials with Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) then weighed their next move, which most figured would mean a statewide petition drive. It was announced that a poll would be conducted to gauge public sentiment on such a proposal.
But instead, a new legislative effort was introduced last week. It calls for two-thirds of the revenue to be devoted to veterans' causes, which would be determined by the Legislature. The remaining third would go toward local historical and tourism development.
This seems to be a shrewd move. South Dakota is a state that a) has a lot of veterans, and b) annually wrestles with tight budgets and limited revenue sources. Combining these facts into the Port Yankton proposal can't do anything but boost its prospects a bit.
The proposal would still also address the very real fact that a lot of money that people spend on gambling in this region is going to out-of-state casinos such as in Sioux City and Larchwood, Iowa, which both have gaming facilities literally on the border with South Dakota. That's revenue that leaves this state for good.
As stated above, the introduction of the veterans' element doesn't guarantee anything in Pierre. There are still some people who will simply see it as the expansion of gambling and will oppose it on those grounds. Also, interests with the Deadwood casinos and the tribal casinos will also probably fight it again out of fear that Port Yankton would cut into their revenues. And some will argue that Port Yankton supporters should gather signatures like the Deadwood people had to do three decades ago to get this matter on the ballot.
But earmarking a large chunk of the potential revenue to aid veterans' causes — and allowing the Legislature to determine how that would be done — gives this new proposal a little more allure, as Port Yankton would offer a benefit that Deadwood or the tribal casinos do not. (Deadwood revenue is designed to help in historic preservation, and the new Port Yankton proposal was reportedly crafted to resemble the Deadwood approach.)
Ultimately, it must be remembered that the proposal introduced last week in Pierre is not asking lawmakers to approve the nonprofit license for Port Yankton. Instead, it's simply asking them to put it on the ballot and let the people decide.
Whether this new revenue approach will be enough to change some minds is not known. But it does make it more intriguing and more beneficial to the state as a whole. And with that, anything is possible.