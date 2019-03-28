Oklahoma agriculture representatives were taken aback recently when President Donald Trump released his budget blueprint for the 2020 fiscal year.
The record $4.75 trillion budget requests included a $3.6 billion cut to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The plan would eliminate subsidies to higher-income farmers and reduce what the proposal terms "overly generous" crop insurance premium subsidies.
It would reduce the average premium subsidy for crop insurance from 62 to 48 percent and limit commodity, conservation and crop insurance subsidies to producers earning $500,000 or less.
Agriculture is unlike most other businesses. There are large capital outlays — mainly equipment and land — but so much of the end product, not to mention a farmer's profit, is dependent on forces outside of anyone's control, namely the weather.
"It's got us a little bewildered in just what they're thinking up there," Scott Blubaugh, president of American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union, told Gaylord News.
We wonder, too.
Rural economies continue to struggle. Input costs for farmers are high, and commodity prices are low, making the margin for a profit or loss razor thin.
Cutting the safety net out from under farmers would not be good policy. Reducing crop insurance subsidies would mean farmers would pay more for insuring their crops, thus putting them in a more precarious financial position.
The problems faced by rural America have been brought into focus by the historic flooding facing much of the Midwest.
Farmland in Nebraska and Iowa is under water in many places. Livestock have been killed, stored grain has been ruined by rising waters and inundated fields mean delays in planting crops.
Oklahoma farmers know weather-related problems well.
Floods have ruined crops in the past, while drought has been the major issue in recent years.
Add to that the devastating fires of 2016 and 2017 in northwest Oklahoma and Kansas, and you can see now is not the time to be messing with crop insurance.
The president's budget plan is just that — a plan.
It is expected to be quickly rejected by Congress, so any spending plan that makes it to final form will be quite a bit different than what has been proposed.
And, we hope cuts to USDA are not part of the final budget.