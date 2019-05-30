In a refreshing display of bipartisanship, Sens. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) and Rand Paul (R., Ky.) are teaming up to restore due process for travelers moving through the U.S. border.
The senators' Protecting Data at the Border Act would require border agents to either obtain a warrant or written consent to search the electronics of a person entering or exiting the United States.
There has been a precipitous rise in the number of electronic device searches in recent years. The 30,200 searches conducted in 2017 represented a 58.5 percent increase from the year prior. The number increased again in 2018, as Customs and Border Protection administered 33,000 searches.
What's more, the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security found in 2018 that border agents frequently mishandled personal data acquired during these searches, failing to delete sensitive information from DHS servers. The OIG also found that 67 percent of these searches were documented incorrectly, containing insufficient or inaccurate information about how or why the search was conducted.
Previously, border agents did not need a warrant or probable cause to conduct these searches or acquire data.
You have free articles remaining.
The bill from Senators Wyden and Paul seeks to rectify this glaring oversight, hopefully restoring some measure of due process.
"The border is quickly becoming a rights-free zone for Americans who travel," Mr. Wyden said in a statement. "The government shouldn't be able to review your whole digital life simply because you went on vacation, or had to travel for work."
The pair of senators introduced a similar bill in 2017, but it failed to gain much support.
That should change in 2019.
The Protecting Data at the Border Act provides common sense protections for people passing through the border, ensuring that civil liberties are protected and the Fourth Amendment is upheld.