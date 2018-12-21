The Senate has taken an important step toward holding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MSB, accountable for the murder of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
On Thursday, it unanimously approved a resolution that assigns responsibility to the crown prince for the killing and says the regime's "misleading statements" about the case "have undermined trust and confidence" in Saudi-U.S. relations.
The vote was a powerful repudiation of President Donald Trump's refusal to accept, or act upon, the truth about the crown prince — and it should cause the president to reconsider.
...
The Senate's action ought to make clear to Trump, as well as King Salman, that the U.S.-Saudi relationship cannot continue without change.
There must be, as the resolution puts it, "appropriate accountability for all those responsible" for Khashoggi's murder. The war in Yemen must be brought to a swift end. And the reckless foreign adventures and crushing internal repression that have been the most prominent features of the crown prince's rule must end.