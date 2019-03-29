The stakes for American interests keep rising in Venezuela, as Vladimir Putin is now moving his little green men to keep dictator Nicolás Maduro in power. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called his Russian counterpart Monday after Russian air force planes carrying about 100 troops arrived in Caracas Saturday.
"The continued insertion of Russian military personnel" risks "prolonging the suffering of the Venezuelan people who overwhelmingly support" interim President Juan Guaidó, the State Department said in a statement. It added that Mr. Pompeo called on Russia to "cease its unconstructive behavior and join other nations" that want a better future for Venezuela.
This isn't Ukraine next to Russia, or Syria in the Middle East. This Russian military provocation is in America's backyard, and the Trump Administration will have to do more in response than issue statements or phone calls of disapproval. The Maduro regime's fortress socialism is spreading millions of refugees and havoc throughout the region. President Trump needs to decide if he is going to let Mr. Putin get away with it.