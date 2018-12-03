Madison is on the front edge of a new technology movement, and we're excited about the possibilities.
Cellular connectivity is about to make a generational change from technology known as 4G to 5G. Technology experts say, however, this jump isn't just a little faster but a lot faster with higher capacity.
We first heard about the technology when U.S. Sen. John Thune, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, hosted a field hearing at Dakota State University in October 2017. Since then, DSU has discussed using the technology on campus, then helping it expand to Madison and the rest of South Dakota.
The city of Madison signed an agreement last month allowing Verizon Wireless to set up small-cell antenna poles in the city rights of way.
There are many other cities working to do the same thing, so Madison won't be the absolute first, but we'll be in the first wave.
At Monday's city commission meeting, local residents are wondering what equipment will be seen in the city. Unlike current cellular antennas, which are on Lakeview Tower, Madison's water tower and some radio towers, the new generation antennas will be lower and greater in number.
The commissioners spent some time explaining the circumstances and equipment. It was a good dialogue that needs to continue.
While many citizens won't be interested, others should be eager to understand and take advantage of the technology. And we should be concerned about the aesthetics of how our city looks and possible alternatives that would maintain the attractiveness of Madison.
Our point is that we should keep this dialogue going. City commissioners should continue to listen and work toward building this great technology, while listening to citizens' concerns and adapting plans along the way.