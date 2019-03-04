Homeschooling is a perfectly valid alternative to educating children in a traditional school setting. Few would argue that, and those who do have a warped sense of what liberty means in a country founded upon it.
However, the freedom to raise and teach your child as you see fit does not absolve you from the responsibility of educating youth. That makes oversight, be it of a large public school district, small private school or a homeschool, not just necessary but imperative.
Accountability is at the crux of education, as well as the biggest student takeaway from the school experience. Pupils are presented with material and expected to learn it. Success is measured in the form of tests, grades and ultimately diplomas. Same goes for the schools, where performance is monitored by state and local officials.
Why homeschool parents would shun such oversight and accountability is hard to comprehend. Yet, as state lawmakers consider strengthening Georgia's reporting requirements for homeschools, some in the homeschool community are protesting like an elementary schooler unhappy with the quality of the lunchroom pizza.
Georgia's standards are equal parts laughable and horrifying. Once a year, a parent need only report to the state the child's name, age and address. The state also mandates mom or dad write an annual progress report, although submitting the document is not required.
And you thought keeping food cold — plug in refrigerator, place item inside, close door — was easy.
The absence of oversight is troubling from an educational standpoint; learning to read and write, and add and subtract, prepares children for life. Even more worrisome is the opportunity the lax standards provide for those rare parents who homeschool their children specifically to hide abuse and neglect.
That danger alone should be enough to convince homeschool parents to embrace new accountability standards.
Present scrutiny of Georgia's homeschool reporting requirements does stem from the deaths of two Effingham County homeschooled children.
Elwyn Crocker pulled his children, Elwyn Jr. and Mary, from public school after being investigated for child abuse by Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services, or DFCS. When the kids' bodies were found behind the family home in December, we learned Elwyn Jr. had vanished from public view in 2016 and Mary hadn't been seen since last October.
The alleged murders stoked the community's emotions in the aftermath.
The alleged murders stoked the community's emotions in the aftermath. The public has criticized DFCS for its failure to monitor the Crocker situation, particularly given a 2017 report from a concerned neighbor. Other Effingham community members, including neighbors and law enforcement, felt guilt over the deaths.
The public discussion soon turned to preventing similar incidents in the future, and that made homeschooling requirements an issue. Tighten the standards to protect children. Something as simple as periodic visits to schools or law enforcement offices — or a home visit from a school or law enforcement official — would suffice.
…
As Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie said, "I'm not trying to get into your business. We need to make sure everyone's safe ... Had we had checks and balances, we would have known (Elwyn Jr.) was gone. Something needs to be done. "
…
Such steps are not intended to infringe on parents' rights to raise and educate their children. This is not the start of a movement to outlaw homeschooling. Homeschool parents are not presumed guilty until proven innocent.
Strengthening standards is about looking out for the welfare of children. The overwhelming majority, probably 99.9 percent, of homeschool parents are doing an excellent job and are beyond reproach.
But if greater oversight saves one child from abuse — or death — then it is worthwhile.