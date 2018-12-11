One down, one to go.
With the signing of the new USMCA trade agreement between the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada last week, one of the two largest hurdles facing Nebraska's economy has been cleared.
In all honesty, little else beyond the name changed between President Donald Trump's USMCA and the North American Free Trade Agreement he disparaged. But this isn't time to worry about semantics — Nebraska's agricultural and manufacturing industries needed market access to sell their goods to two largest international trading partners, our nation's northern and southern neighbors.
Now, it's time to tackle the other — tariffs.
Unfortunately, the agreed-upon framework of the pact allows for the U.S. to institute its "national security" tariffs on steel and aluminum. In response, allies turned to and continue to enforce retaliatory tariffs to punish the White House for its misguided, destructive choices.
As a result, Nebraskans lost. Big time.
A report from the Nebraska Farm Bureau found that tariffs instituted as a result of Trump's actions directly cost Nebraska farmers and ranchers between $700 million and $1 billion in farm income. That's before considering the $164 million to $242 million in labor income that stemmed from the loss of between 4,100 and 6,000 jobs.
Nebraskans know what dangers tariffs pose to their economy, with Republicans such as Rep. Adrian Smith and Sen. Ben Sasse serving as vocal critics of such backward trade policy. They understand free markets promote innovation and prosperity.
Tariffs, meanwhile, are essentially taxes that raise the price of goods for businesses and consumers. Customers in countries where American farm commodities were subject to tariffs unsurprisingly turned to buy products from suppliers in nations with lower barriers — which, as the Farm Bureau report demonstrated, had devastating consequences for Nebraska.