What thieves are taking is your identity — and your money.
In the past two years, one in four Georgians has been the victim of identity theft or fraud, according to a recent AAA Consumer Pulse survey.
The auto club said credit card accounts, Social Security numbers and e-commerce accounts are top targets for identity thieves.
In 2017, $16.8 billion was stolen from a record 16.7 million U.S. consumers (Javelin Strategy & Research, 2018 Identity Fraud Study).
So, AAA conducted a study to gauge consumer confidence in how information is used and stored.
What did they find?
The majority of Georgia consumers — 88 percent — are worried about being an identity theft victim.
Where do consumers worry the most about using their credit cards or sharing personal information? Mostly gas stations and online retailers. Of course, we know those are not the only places that your ID can be compromised.
In addition to its own credit monitoring services, AAA offered a few tips to help prevent identify theft:
— Review your credit card statement, bank account and credit report regularly. Be on the lookout for any unauthorized transactions and report them immediately to the affected account.
— Do not respond to unsolicited requests for personal information. Identity thieves utilize "cold calling" or "phishing" schemes to solicit personal information including your name, birthdate, Social Security number and bank account number over the phone, by mail or online.
— Securely store your bank, credit and medical card information. Select PIN numbers that are easy for you to remember and don't let anyone else see the number when you are entering it. Do not carry any record of your PIN number in your wallet. Shred credit card statements, receipts or any medical records containing sensitive information before disposing of them.