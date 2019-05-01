Oklahoma lawmakers have made progress toward satisfying the will of voters who demanded in 2016 that is was time for criminal justice reforms and an end to the state's incarceration crisis.
The Oklahoma Senate advanced several reform measures that provide uniformity for some drug offenses, improve supervision of parolees and, among other things, cap excessive sentences for nonviolent crimes. Those were sent back to the House of Representatives and some appear ready for Gov. Kevin Stitt's signature.
Codification of these reform measures will help this state break free from the incarceration trap Oklahoma steered itself into when retribution became more important than deterrence when sentencing criminals. The state locks up more people per capita than any country in the world as a result of that tough-on-crime mentality, but it seems there is nothing good to show for it.
Wayne Green, editor of Tulsa World's Editorial Page, did a little math that shows the potential exists for Oklahoma to have an extra $100 million for its annual budget if it imprisoned people at a rate equal to the national average. When he made some comparisons with Kansas, where the incarceration rate is slightly lower than average, he found household incomes were higher and the rate of violent crime lower.
There cannot be any realistic expectation of that happening should these measures become law. But it is clear that treatment is less expensive than incarceration and often more effective, which places less demand for prison beds and need for staff.
We encourage lawmakers to complete what remains to be done to make criminal justice reform in Oklahoma a reality. We urge the governor to follow through when those bills land on his desk.