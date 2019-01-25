Last week, the South Dakota Senate jumped into the immigration debate by passing a resolution endorsing the concept of building the wall along the border with Mexico. This would fulfill a political promise President Donald Trump made to voters in 2016 (albeit, apparently, now without the part where Mexico would pay for it).
The vote was 28-5, which indicates more the lopsided disparity between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate (and the state) than it does the overwhelming practicality of building a border wall to keep out illegal immigrants.
The South Dakota House followed suit Monday by a 55-13 margin.
The president continually points to a crisis at the southern border, which is apparently so dire that he has ignited the current partial federal shutdown — remember, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a short-term resolution to keep the government open, but Trump rejected it — and has periodically threatened to declare a national emergency to go around Congress and construct the border wall.
But this "crisis" has a curiously unassuming look to it.
According to findings by The Washington Post, the number of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border has dropped from 1.6 million in 2000 to about 310,000 in 2017, which was the lowest number in 45 years.
A lot of those who constitute unlawful immigrants are actually considered "visa overstays," meaning they came into this country legally and stayed beyond their departure date. A wall would do nothing about these people.
Also, the southern border doesn't seem to be the open door for terrorists that some have portrayed it as being. For instance, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told a congressional committee earlier this month that 3,000 terrorists were apprehended at the border in the past year. However, data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection indicated just 41 people on the Terrorist Screening Database were stopped by border authorities between October 2017 and March 2018, but 35 of them were already U.S. citizens or permanent residents. This hardly constitutes the "black wind of death (that could) race across this nation from coast to coast," as District 19 Sen. Stace Nelson put it last week when making his plea in Pierre to support the wall.
As for drugs pouring in across the wall-less border, the Drug Enforcement Administration says most of the drugs entering this country in the southwest are coming through official ports of entry.
However, if one must insist there is a crisis at the border, the Deseret News notes that it may actually be an "asylum system crisis." There is a huge backlog of immigrants legally seeking asylum in this country and not enough immigration judges to process them in a timely fashion.
"What you need is not necessarily more detention, more security, more walls, more barriers, more detection," according to Randy Capps, the director of research at the Migration Policy Institute, in an interview with "PBS Newshour." ''You need facilities that can handle women and children, a better and faster screening process for asylum."
Thus, the wall that President Trump wants to build — or at least wants to appear to be fighting for — isn't really addressing a crisis that has reached a dangerous critical mass. Instead, it's about the political potency of fear. It's about demonizing those on the margins in order to sway the mainstream in a desired direction. (Remember the pre-election caravan that was marching for our border and made headlines everywhere last October? It vanished from the political radar almost completely after the election was over and its usefulness exhausted.) And perhaps all this is about creating a smokescreen to distract our attentions from other matters bearing down on the White House.
"I am personally tired of the politics of fear," District 18 Sen. Craig Kennedy of Yankton declared during last week's debate in Pierre. "I am not frightened by 7-year-old Guatemalan children and their mothers who are looking to come to the United States to ask for asylum to have a chance to have a better life. I don't know why we feel the need to demonize that and to call these people 'terrorists' and 'hoodlums' and 'criminals.' It's just wrong."
On Monday, Vermillion Sen. Ray Ring said the wall is not "what our country stands for and what our faith stands for."
But it apparently does stand well with the South Dakota Legislature and with a portion of the president's base of support, at least. And that may be the most discouraging crisis of all in the immigration debate.