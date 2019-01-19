In July 2017, just months into his presidency, Republican Donald Trump ventured into the predominantly Democratic Mahoning Valley and made two significant promises:
First, that auto manufacturing in the U.S. would experience tremendous growth because of his edict to General Motors, Ford and Chrysler to close plants abroad and bring the jobs home.
Second, that there would be a revival of steelmaking with the resurrection of the huge mills that once dotted the banks of the Mahoning River.
...
GM has announced it will idle four U.S. plants, including the 52-year-old car assembly complex in Lordstown, and one in Canada. A total of 14,000 workers are affected.
At Lordstown, the end of production of the Chevrolet Cruze compact car is set for March, and more than 4,000 good-paying jobs in the Valley will be lost.
...
That said, Trump still has a chance to make good on his other promise to the people of this area: namely, the revival of steelmaking in the Valley.
All he needs to do is pick up the phone and invite John Ferriola to a meeting in the White House.