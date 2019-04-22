Everyone looks forward to new restaurants coming to town.
However, few seem to want to work at them.
That was one of the reasons Max & Erma's co-owner Mark McNeary gave about why he and the other owners decided to close the restaurant. He spoke with the American News earlier this week, stating that keeping a full staff has been an issue for a long time.
Not only is that sad, it's also a little mind-boggling.
As of January, the state Bureau of Labor Statistics put Aberdeen's unemployment rate at 3.2 percent.
That's very low. But there are still plenty of folks looking for work. And if that's the case, why are business owners constantly looking for help?
Is it because these jobs don't have benefits? Is it because they aren't "good enough?" Do they not pay enough? Is it the hours? Do potential workers have other priorities? Do people have too many other commitments?
With three high schools and two colleges in Aberdeen, one would think that jobs, especially those that only require part-time hours, would be filled almost as soon as they're posted.
But they're not.
Maybe high school- and college-aged students can step up to help.
And maybe the burden of showing young people the importance of an earned wage is our job as parents, guardians, educators and community members.
One of the reasons part-time work is hard to fill is that those jobs often don't offer benefits. But most students below the age of 26 are still on their parents' insurance, which should help.
Students are very busy these days with after-school sports and other extracurricular activities — but don't they want their own spending cash?
Jobs in the restaurant business aren't always easy. And they're definitely not glamorous. But for someone looking to get a job for the first time, there is so much that can be learned from the hospitality industry.
And those lessons can be carried over to a career.
Working in a busy restaurant takes a great deal of organization. From numerous tables each requesting different items to keeping the cash register balanced, a server must keep an organized list of who needs what and when. Knowing how to keep priorities in line is something that employers look for.
Time management is also a critical skill that students can learn in the service industry. There's no better way to hone your craft than knowing how much time you have to get one table's drinks before another table's food is ready to be served.
Another essential lesson is customer service. It's easy to get frustrated at the woman who demands a very intricate order or the man who wants to use his expired coupons. Learning how to handle these situations and keep the customer happy is an incredible life lesson.
We can't dismiss other basic lessons, either:
— Clearing tables teaches the value of cleanliness and picking up after yourself.
— Handling money is a great responsibility and hones math skills.
— Getting to work on time helps with accountability.
— Earning a paycheck reflects self-worth and yields appreciation for a hard day's work.
— These lessons don't exclusively apply to being a server in a restaurant.
And the lack of applicants isn't exclusively a service industry issue, either.
But it seems fewer and fewer students are taking advantage of the numerous employment opportunities in the area.
If we want new restaurants — or any new business, for that matter — to come to town, we need people to work at them.
We need to put aside the idea that a particular job is beneath a particular person.
We, as parents, need to teach our children that work isn't easy, but it can be rewarding. And being of service to others is an incredible lesson that can only be learned when it's put in action. We need to prove that there are valuable life lessons that can be learned when a person takes a job for the first time.
So encourage your child to take that job serving food. Or washing cars. Or scrubbing toilets, planting flowers or delivering newspapers.
Take that job for the betterment of your community.
And the betterment of yourself.