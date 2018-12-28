In a letter of resignation submitted by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, he blamed his fall on "meritless and false claims" along with "vicious and politically motivated attack" against him.
We beg to differ.
The Bozeman-born former Montana U.S. House representative's indecorous departure from office comes on the heels of a lengthy litany of ethical lapses that have led to at least 17 government investigations into his behavior.
Even if we give him the benefit of the doubt, here are just a few things that give us concern from Zinke's two-year tenure:
* He used his office to threaten to pull support for projects in Alaska after Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted no on Obamacare repeal.
* He chartered a $12,000 flight to Montana, at taxpayer cost, after giving a speech to a hockey team owned by a campaign donor in Nevada.
* He allowed parking for a real estate development backed by the chairman of Halliburton, an energy services firm that does business with the Interior Department, on land donated to a foundation Zinke started for a park.
* He left questionable meetings with lobbyists and special interest groups off his public calendar.
* He replaced a department deputy inspector general with a Republican operative then reversed the decision after a public outcry.
* He spent $25,000 of taxpayer money to provide a security detail for he and his wife on a vacation to Turkey and Greece.
And the list goes on. The Interior Department's inspector general is conducting internal investigations into Zinke's behavior and has reportedly referred actions on Zinke's part to the Department of Justice for possible criminal charges.
Those don't seem like "meritless and false claims" or "vicious and politically motivated attacks." At the least, they represent extremely poor judgment on Zinke's part, and his tainted term in office has done nothing but tarnish Montana's reputation. For the state's first-ever, cabinet-level appointee, we'd hoped for so much more.
Zinke's political career is not likely over. He will most likely be back asking Montana voters for support for some other office. If that happens, voters should note that he has some explaining to do.