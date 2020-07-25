LEWIS: Putting my money where my mouth is

I am now offering you that same challenge:

“Put your money where your mouth is” and register to be a substitute teacher or paraprofessional or bus driver or whatever else you may be qualified to do to help educate our kids. If you if believe that children need to be back in school this year as normal, then step up and put your money where your mouth is and be part of the solution.

Disclaimer: This doesn’t apply to those of you who work jobs that are 8 or 9 to 5 or whatever are your regular hours. Nor does it apply to those with health concerns nor to those who are primary caregivers or those with whatever valid reason you might have for not being able to give back to the community in this manner.

I am speaking to those of you who have flexible jobs or own your own business or otherwise have the occasional day you could block out until roughly 3 p.m. and actually get paid to help out and relieve some of the pressure off our already overburdened schools staff and children.

You can pick the days you are available to work and even the subjects you would like to teach.

You will be getting paid while ensuring our children are able to continue their education.