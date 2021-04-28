LIEF: Gov. Noem is wrong about children at the border

Recently, Governor Kristi Noem took to Twitter to issue a statement on immigration and the situation at the southern border. For Gov. Noem, unaccompanied children apprehended at the border have no place in South Dakota. In her view, those without citizenship status are not American, and they are not welcome.

As someone who works with members of the faith community to welcome the stranger and show hospitality and compassion to the most vulnerable and marginalized, I work closely with Latina/o immigrants who have come to America to make a better life. Many of them are fleeing tragic situations. Poverty, violence and crime have driven them from their homes into a foreign land. It’s easy to politicize immigration—both sides are guilty of turning the plight of immigrants and refugees into a partisan issue. But the situation at the southern border is a humanitarian crisis that transcends partisan politics. I cannot imagine the desperation and hopelessness that these families feel as they flee their homeland. I cannot fathom the desperation that causes a parent to risk sending their children across the border alone, fully aware they may never see them again. Is it fair to cast aspersions and blame? Is it just to turn our backs and leave them to face an uncertain future alone?