MAHER: Higher education's efforts for South Dakota nursing demand

This week, I felt fortunate to join minds from across the state to discuss one of the most pressing issues in South Dakota, nursing demand. The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) led the conversation for building a healthy future in the field of nursing.

Numbers from the South Dakota Board of Nursing showed a nearly six percent job growth in registered nurses from 2016 - 2020. By 2028, job growth will hit 13%, or the need for an additional 1,700 nurses, based on projections from the South Dakota Department of Labor. Higher education is essential in attacking this issue, but we can't accomplish it alone.

The Board of Regents (BOR) and the Board of Technical Education (BOTE) are committed to training more quality nurses for the state. This past year, BOR and the South Dakota Legislature addressed this challenge head-on. Adjustments to the Self-Support Tuition Rate allow us more flexibility in setting course costs and locations, supporting initiatives to produce more high-demand healthcare graduates in high-demand areas.

Throughout South Dakota, our efforts to increase nursing graduates are underway. This year, the Legislature also approved funding for a Health Science addition at Black Hills State University-Rapid City. Students will now be able to complete their Bachelor of Nursing degree through South Dakota State University (SDSU) in our state's second largest city. More students will have the opportunity to graduate with an accelerated Bachelor of Nursing degree through SDSU in the reconstructed Lincoln Hall on the campus of Northern State University in Aberdeen. The recent approval of the University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls campus aims to become the Health Science Hub for USD, increasing students and programming.

But these efforts are not just taking place at the university level. South Dakota's technical colleges aim to instruct more than 300 additional students in their Practical Nursing and Registered Nursing programs in the next five years. Lake Area Technical College, Southeast Technical College, and Western Dakota Technical College offer these nursing programs at their campuses and additional locations statewide. We know a strong partnership within higher education can help combat academic barriers, so for students who want to expand their education, measures are underway to ease the transfer between technical colleges and public universities.

We are optimistic that these efforts, and the work of others, will minimize the strain for healthcare professionals in our state. The need for nurses in South Dakota is a statewide concern, and we are thankful for organizations like SDAHO for bringing higher education to the table. A solid step forward begins with everyone on the same path.

Dr. Brian Maher is the Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Regents.