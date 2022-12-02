MAHER: Let's buck the trend of stereotyping

This past September, I attended a play at the Black Hills Community Theatre, titled “Average Family," written by Larrisa Fasthorse. While the play was a comedy, it touched on many serious issues and exposed the reality of the world we live in today.

The outline for the play centered around the Roubidoux family, who may have come from Indigenous heritage, but were your typical technology-loving, city-dwelling family. When they are “randomly” chosen to compete against a rustic working-class non-Native family on a reality TV show, troubles begin. They are tasked with living off prairie land in Minnesota for three months. The Roubidoux family members are provided the tools Indigenous people are known to use to survive, such as bow and arrows, frame for a tipi, etc. This leads to a real culture shock as the children refuse to even allow hunting of wildlife, the family doesn’t know how to garden or build a structure and they must learn how to work together and reconnect with their Dakota culture in order to survive and win a cash prize.

Their opponents on the other hand, are a working class family, who are given tools to build a cabin, chickens as a source of eggs and seeds for a gardening. They are naturals at living off the land and adapt quickly to the challenges they face, however they encounter their own struggles as they do not know how to barter or trade fairly with others around them. At the end of the play, both families set aside their differences, reconnect with their roots and help each other out to complete the challenge.

This play led me to reflect on how we all so quickly stereotype or generalize groups of people around us based on their ethnicity, race, lifestyles, gender, disabilities and so much more. We form stereotypes from the world around us. We hear stereotypical talk, or see stereotypical images in books and media as well as our family, friends, schools, work and churches. All of this impacts how we view others. We are most likely not even aware of how our views have been filtered over the years.

With the strong focus on racism in today’s society, stereotyping and racism are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between them. Stereotyping and racism are different from one another. Stereotyping of people can be understood as a form of generalization or a simplified assumption about a group of people. We have all been guilty of making assumptions about those around us. Racism, on the other hand, is not merely a generalization of people, but also involves the conclusion that one’s race is superior to another. It leads to discrimination. In this sense, racism can be viewed as a type of prejudice, which has its roots in stereotypic beliefs.

Today political polarization, racial prejudice, religious conflicts and social issues have divided societies everywhere and promotes stereotyping people into groups. As a community, we can buck this trend. We do not have to be prisoners of this practice. We can overcome our tendency to stereotype or form bias if we expose ourselves to other cultures, treat people as individuals and not as belonging to specific groups, develop an open mind, and engage in critical self-examination. As we engage the growing diversity of the different cultures in the Rapid City area, we will see others as individuals and learn to find new comfort zones with different perspectives from those in our community. Let's give it a try.

Denise Maher is a member of the Rapid City Human Relations Commission.