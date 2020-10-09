Marijuana on the ballot: A public safety perspective

As members of law enforcement, it is our duty to stand as stewards of public safety. We feel it’s prudent to offer a law enforcement perspective on the pitfalls associated with decriminalizing marijuana. While advocates of the legalization of marijuana may sell it as an innocuous medication and/or a recreational escape from reality, it’s important that local voters understand the full picture of how this drug affects our community.

Initiated Measure 26 sets out to create a medicinal marijuana program in our state for those who have certain medical conditions, while Amendment A seeks to legalize the consumption of marijuana for all South Dakotans over the age of 21. The contrast between these two ballot items should be immediately telling to voters; why should a mind-altering substance be presented as a medicine while at the same time being pushed as a form of recreation?

Here’s the reality law enforcement faces each and every day: Illegal drug use in Pennington County has skyrocketed in the last five years. The vast majority of violent crimes we investigate in our community have a connection to the use or sale of illegal drugs. A recent article published in the Rapid City Journal describes a 2019 incident in which two 19-year-olds shot and killed a 17-year-old over five grams of marijuana during a botched robbery attempt.