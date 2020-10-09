Marijuana on the ballot: A public safety perspective

As members of law enforcement, it is our duty to stand as stewards of public safety. We feel it’s prudent to offer a law enforcement perspective on the pitfalls associated with decriminalizing marijuana. While advocates of the legalization of marijuana may sell it as an innocuous medication and/or a recreational escape from reality, it’s important that local voters understand the full picture of how this drug affects our community.
Initiated Measure 26 sets out to create a medicinal marijuana program in our state for those who have certain medical conditions, while Amendment A seeks to legalize the consumption of marijuana for all South Dakotans over the age of 21. The contrast between these two ballot items should be immediately telling to voters; why should a mind-altering substance be presented as a medicine while at the same time being pushed as a form of recreation?
Here’s the reality law enforcement faces each and every day: Illegal drug use in Pennington County has skyrocketed in the last five years. The vast majority of violent crimes we investigate in our community have a connection to the use or sale of illegal drugs. A recent article published in the Rapid City Journal describes a 2019 incident in which two 19-year-olds shot and killed a 17-year-old over five grams of marijuana during a botched robbery attempt.
On closer inspection, Initiated Measure 26 is highly concerning from a public safety standpoint. The measure lacks standards to prevent operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. Language in the measure does not treat marijuana like a medicine. If your doctor writes you a prescription for medication for a specific condition, it’s accompanied by equally specific dosage instructions. Instead, the measure takes a blanket approach that provides ambiguous standards for dosing. If marijuana were truly a prescription medication, it would be disbursed at a pharmacy. Additionally, no language in the measure requires any sort of pharmaceutical expertise to be maintained at a dispensary.
The legalization of marijuana for recreational use also has detrimental impacts on society. A September 2019 report published by the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area analyzed the impact of the 2000 legalization of medicinal marijuana and the 2012 legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado. That report found that:
• Since recreational marijuana was legalized, traffic deaths in which drivers tested positive for marijuana increased 109 percent while all Colorado traffic deaths increased 31 percent.
• Since recreational marijuana was legalized, traffic deaths involving drivers who tested positive for marijuana more than doubled from 55 in 2013 to 115 people killed in 2018.
• College age marijuana use increased 18 percent and is 48 percent higher than the national average, currently ranked 6th in the nation.
• The yearly number of marijuana-related hospitalizations increased 101 percent after the legalization of recreational marijuana (2013 compared to 2017).
• The percent of suicide incidents in which toxicology results were positive for marijuana has increased from 14 percent in 2013 to 23 percent in 2017.
These findings are just a small takeaway from a report that shows the overarching detrimental effect of marijuana on Colorado. A June 2018 article in the Denver Post recognized that the state’s marijuana sales only accounted for 2% of the state’s education budget. Is a 2% boost to our schools worth the negative impact to public safety?
We feel that the public safety risks associated with decriminalizing marijuana are too great to ignore. We implore voters to recognize that veiled attempts to rationalize substance abuse is not the right path for our state.
