McLARTY: South Dakota should get its fair share

Last week, Rep. Trish Ladner (District 30) asked Rapid City Journal readers to “follow the money” on Constitutional Amendment D, a ballot measure to expand Medicaid in South Dakota. This is an important issue for voters heading into the voting booth this November.

The coalition supporting expansion of Medicaid consists of well-respected organizations and non-profits that represent cancer survivors, patient advocates, nurses, health care providers, ranchers, faith leaders, educators, and more. For a list of supporters, visit southdakotansdecide.org/endorsements.

As for following the money, let’s address Rep. Ladner’s concerns as it relates to the long-term costs of Medicaid expansion. Right now, our tax dollars are going to states like California and New York to pay for their health care. Tax dollars that would return to South Dakota if we pass Amendment D in November. If Amendment D passes, over 1.3 billion tax dollars would return to the state for the first five years for us to invest in our state budget, create jobs, and support our rural communities.

It is time South Dakota got its fair share.

Thirty-eight other states have already expanded Medicaid and we can assess what is working in those states. In Iowa, Medicaid expansion was estimated to have created between 2,100 and 2,400 new jobs. Similarly, in Montana, Medicaid expansion was found to have supported 6,000 jobs that contributed to $350 million in personal income growth. And in North Dakota, over $540 million in economic impact that goes toward employing individuals in local community health care facilities.

According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “Many expansion states have found that savings and new revenue due to Medicaid expansion outweigh the state’s share of the cost of new Medicaid enrollees. Expanding Medicaid eligibility would thus provide substantial health and economic benefits at little or no cost to state governments.”

More than numbers, the biggest impact is Medicaid expansion saves lives. Individuals lacking health insurance are less likely to get recommended cancer screenings and are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer at later stages when the disease has a poorer prognosis and is more expensive to treat.

Here in South Dakota, passing Amendment D would close the health care “coverage gap” for over 42,000 hardworking South Dakotans who still cannot afford access to health care. For those individuals falling into the coverage gap, they earn too little to qualify for financial assistance to afford health care coverage and earn too much to qualify for the state’s current Medicaid program. Most workers in the coverage gap are employed in agriculture, construction, hospitality, or retail industries. And in some cases, they are caretakers to family members with cancer or other chronic diseases.

If you would like to learn more about Amendment D and the benefits of Medicaid expansion, I invite you to an event at the Journey Museum in Rapid City on Tuesday evening, August 16.

The free public event, hosted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, will feature a short film that showcases three stories of hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to accessing health care coverage.

Matthew McLarty is the South Dakota Government Relations Director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.