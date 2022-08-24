McLAUGHLIN: How to enact effective medical debt legislation

With rising inflation and a looming recession, the medical debt crisis in the United States is about to worsen. Americans owe more than $140 billion on past-due medical bills, which is the country’s No. 1 cause of bankruptcy.

Seven states — California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, Virginia and Washington — have passed medical-debt legislation in the last year designed to increase the effectiveness of hospital financial assistance programs. The Affordable Care Act mandates that nonprofit hospitals offer and publicize financial assistance programs — which have great potential to prevent medical debt for low-income patients who struggle with healthcare affordability — but they are currently severely underused.

Every year, millions of patients who would have qualified for financial assistance under their hospital’s financial assistance policy end up with medical debt they cannot pay. For many reasons — such as complicated applications with burdensome requirements or simple lack of awareness that the program even exists — the very patients these programs are designed for often fall through the cracks.

As more states prepare legislation to make healthcare services more affordable by requiring more generous and patient-friendly hospital financial assistance policies, here are key features that make laws effective at addressing medical debt.

Clear Income Standards for Eligibility

While the Affordable Care Act requires the existence of hospital financial assistance programs, it does not specify who should be eligible. The American Hospital Association recommends that hospitals offer free care to patients below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Many hospitals offer discounts up to 400 percent of the guidelines. Washington state codifies a sliding scale with free care up to 200 percent to 400 percent of the poverty guidelines.

To offer context for what 300 percent of federal poverty guidelines looks like — an elderly couple with an annual income up to $54,930 or a young family of four with an income up to $83,250. People on this income spectrum, especially those with significant health insurance deductibles, need help maintaining affordable access to healthcare. Requiring hospitals and health systems to offer free care to patients with slightly higher incomes is a great way to do it.

Include Under-Insured Patients in Financial Assistance

One of the biggest shortcomings in state and federal legislation addressing medical debt is not including under-insured patients. Virginia’s and Illinois’ legislation falls short. The term “under-insured” is used to describe patients who have insurance but still cannot afford to pay their portion of the healthcare bill.

In America, the average single deductible is $1,945 and the average family deductible is $3,722. High-deductible health plans have become increasingly popular in the past decade and can include deductibles up to $10,000 or more. Patients lower on the income spectrum cannot afford these amounts, even after their health insurance pays their part of the bill.

Promote Awareness of Hospital Financial Assistance

Most patients simply do not know the availability of financial assistance at their hospitals. If they hear about “financial assistance” or “charity care,” they typically think they must be unemployed or unhoused to qualify.

Some new laws require that hospitals refrain from attempting to collect a bill before determining if a patient is eligible for financial assistance or the state’s Medicaid program. This is a step in the right direction, but the primary focus on awareness needs to be on making financial assistance programs easier for patients to access and navigate independently.

If free or discounted care seems at odds with our private healthcare system in the United States, consider that nonprofit hospitals receive tax-exempt status because of their important role in the community. Treating anyone, regardless of their ability to pay, is part of nearly every hospital’s mission. With medical debt mounting, there is clearly a gap here that needs to be closed.

Nick McLaughlin is CEO of Breez Health, a Goodroot affiliate streamlining hospital financial assistance for patients and hospital billing departments. Michael Waterbury is CEO of Goodroot, a community of companies reinventing healthcare to increase access and affordability