More letters to the editor, May 22, 2021

For Natalie Slack

I am writing to express my support for Natalie Slack for Area 1 School Board. I have known Natalie for several years and have worked with her on committees. I have seen her dedication and passion for the community first hand. From her work to fundraise for a new mural at one of our local schools, to countless hours volunteering in our local community, Natalie is a tireless advocate. I often wonder where she finds the time, and amazed at her dedication and organization to make things happen.

This past year has been many things, but normal is not one of them. When we were about to welcome our students back into the classroom there was concern about finding substitutes if large numbers of teachers were required to quarantine. We didn't know what would happen, but we knew we wanted our kids in school. Natalie, seeing a need in the community, she stepped forward and signed up to be a substitute teacher. Natalie put our students first with action, not a keyboard and an ugly yellow sign. I have seen her parenting and leadership first hand. Natalie is reasonable, fully equipped, and dedicated to do what's best for our students

Glen Meyer, Rapid City

Educate, don't indoctrinate