MORTENSON: Putting voters first

We have an opportunity to take down barriers and dramatically improve voter participation in South Dakota. Current state law makes voting difficult and inconvenient for municipal and school board voters. We can do better, but state law needs to change.

South Dakota’s voters are informed and diligent. In 2020, 73.88% of voters turned out in the November election. We regularly vote at a higher rate than the national average and many neighboring states. My experience tells me that South Dakotans are engaged and aware (even if they aren’t reading the minutes of every government meeting).

Our strong voter participation figures have a big exception – municipal and school board elections. In May, just 5% of Sioux Falls voters cast a ballot for school board compared to almost 75% in the general election six months earlier. Around the same time, Harrisburg turned out 4.5% of voters, woefully short of the 79.5% that voted in November. Fort Pierre had a turnout of around 25% for its April election, despite 79.25% turnout in the general election.

So – what gives? These are the same voters, the same constituents, the same community members. South Dakotans care just as much about their schools and cities as they do about their state and counties.

The difference is - in June and November, voters know it is Election Day. Voters know it’s time to study the ballot and go vote for county commissioner and Governor and ballot measures. We see news stories from across the state, reminding us of the Election Day ahead. For June and November elections, state law encourages notice and makes participation convenient.

Current state law restricts municipalities and schools to holding elections in April, May or June. State law prohibits cities and schools from holding elections in November. The result is random-date elections in the spring, often within weeks of the June primary election (but not on the same day). Our state law creates complexity and puts the burden on the voter.

Municipal and school board elections should be held consistently and on high-profile election days. This policy would promote participation through increased notice and improved convenience. My proposal (HB1300) would allow municipalities and school boards to hold their elections on either the June Primary Election Day or the November Election Day each year – their choice. The good news is: the bill grants flexibility without being disruptive. For example, Pierre already holds their City and School Board elections on the June Primary Day each year. More good news: we’re not just talking about increasing participation by a few votes. For most districts, this change would double voter participation at a minimum!

I first brought up this topic in June, and immediately contacted the cities, schools, and folks in charge of running elections (county officials and the Secretary of State’s Office). I heard from a couple local officials that combining elections may present logistical, practical challenges. In deference to them, HB1300 doesn’t go into effect until January 1, 2025. While I’m eager to improve our elections, I’d rather see this done right than done fast.

Robust voter participation is crucial for a healthy republican democracy like ours. South Dakota voters are engaged and informed – as evidenced by turnout for regular elections. We need to take down hurdles to voter convenience and pave the way for the largest increase in voter participation in decades. HB1300 will do just that.

Representative Trish Ladner, District 24

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0