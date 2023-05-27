Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Our correctional and law enforcement staff have noticed a disturbing trend over the last few decades—an overwhelming number of families in jail. Generational incarceration. I see fathers enter jail, followed by their children and their children. History repeating itself. Given this expensive revolving door, scarcity in jail space and crippling workforce shortages, the time is now to try something new and education is the key.

Historically jails have not provided substance abuse services, education or job skills training. In Pennington County we are warehousing pre-trial inmates that would greatly benefit from these services. Since we house many of these people for months and sometimes years, let’s get creative. We will begin offering each inmate the opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new jail initiative from the National Sheriffs’ Association called IGNITE (Individual Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education). The nation-wide jail initiative that started in Michigan in 2021 improves safety and prepares inmates for release.

The program started in Genesee County, Michigan, under the leadership of Sheriff Chris Swanson. Inmates enrolled in IGNITE spend two hours a day, five days a week in class. In Genessee County, they can access courses to earn credits toward a GED, take part in virtual reality to learn a skilled trade job, or take enrichment courses in everything from American Sign Language to financial literacy, which will help them hone their interests and work toward employment after graduation.

Since its public launch, IGNITE has enrolled thousands of inmate students who have completed more than 200,000 classroom hours, logged more than 20,000 hours of coursework, and participated in more than 700 standardized tests.

At the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, we have spent the last few months researching this initiative. We have visited other counties to see how they do it and held many meetings with potential community partners who are excited to jump in and provide assistance. We do not want to duplicate services and we need community partners. For years, jail staff have worked with volunteers to provide valuable programming to inmates at the jail. We remain thankful for their continued efforts and will work to mesh our current programming into the IGNITE model going forward.

This is a public-private initiative for everyone’s benefit. Let us know if you want to get involved. Contact Donell Welch at (605) 394-6116. Once we get IGNITE up and running, I plan to expand this concept to the Care Campus and Juvenile Services Center.

The kickoff of this initiative is May 31, 2023, 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Building. I will explain more of our plan and introduce the many area partners who are committed to do their part to help change lives in our community and save taxpayer dollars now and into the future.

This is NOT a jail release program. IGNITE is part of our philosophy of giving people a hand up, not a hand out. Although many of the people in our jail have made mistakes, we want to give them the tools to change the trajectory of their lives. Hopefully inmates will do more with their time in jail and return to the community better equipped to lead productive lives.

IGNITE is just one part of our approach to improving public safety. Stay tuned.

Brian Mueller is the Pennington County Sheriff.