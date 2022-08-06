MULALLY: It is time for tax breaks for South Dakotans

On July 18, Governor Noem announced that South Dakota finished fiscal year 2022 with a surplus of $115.5 million, while claiming that “South Dakota operates conservatively.”

With $422.6 million of state reserves and the last four years of surplus being spent on pet projects, this is just simply over taxation of South Dakota citizens, it’s not being conservative or frugal.

Even with this excess, we must ask why many in the 2022 legislature refused to pass a food tax repeal, a sales tax reduction or even a gas tax holiday bill, killing any proposed tax breaks, including:

-SB117C proposing to remove sales tax on food, saving taxpayers $82 to $103 million.

-HB1327C would have reduced all sales tax by ½ cent, which as written in SDCL 10-64-9 is required. This would have saved the taxpayers $147 million and if reduced by just ¼ cent would have saved taxpayers $74 million, leaving the state with a $41 million surplus at the end of FY2022.

-A gas tax holiday was proposed for the three months of tourist season, that would have given a break on gas taxes of $54 million but that bill couldn’t get off the House floor.

Even worse, Governor Noem stated July 22nd, 2022, “While this surplus may lead individuals to call for a reduction in our state’s tax structure. I offer a word of caution. We must be prepared to weather any economic storm that may come our way.” Even if that is true, just last year, Governor Noem and her legislative allies opposed and killed HB 1255, which appropriators brought forth as a ‘rainy day’ fund to prepare for that future economic storm even though the state was flooded with federal money.

Instead of preparation, that proposed $200 million in HB1255 was spent as one-time monies instead of being saved, because according to the Assistant Majority Leader, “we can’t give future legislators more money than they need.”

Even if the South Dakota economy is better than the rest of the country, we have the lowest wages nationally, and we’re also dealing with inflation and supply chain issues like everyone else. That is what I would call an economic storm.

The state needs to tighten its belt on spending and learn to live within our means, especially when the ones who pay the bills are already strapped tight with soaring housing prices and the Biden administration’s disastrous economic policies. South Dakotans know how to tighten their belt, and we have, but now it’s the bureaucrats in Pierre’s turn.

It's time to stop over taxing the citizens of South Dakota.

Rep Tina L Mulally represents District 35 in the South Dakota Legislature.