MUNSON: Voters were clear on cannabis vote

Regarding some South Dakota government officials' concerns about legalizing marijuana for adults, let me say I share some (but not all) of those concerns.

In my capacity as CEO of my corporation in my working years, as a former state-certified law enforcement officer (Pennington County reserve deputy), and later as mayor of Rapid City during the time of 9-11-2001, I felt obligated to keep my staff, co-workers, and the general public as safe as possible. Therefore, tough penalties for driving while high, and a "right-to-terminate-at-discovery" policy of employee cannabis use on the job are two statutes I could get behind. Just like booze, penalize and discourage the bad behaviors, not the use or possession.

However, if an adult South Dakotan wishes to "unwind" at home, I think it's ridiculous and counterproductive to spend any precious tax resources to punish them. Nobody I know cares if cannabis users want to "indulge" as long as they don't interfere with anyone else's rights (we shouldn't have to smell it in public, etc). For most of us it's a puny concern compared to the meth, heroin, cocaine, and that God-awful fentanyl that's ravaging and killing our people.

I'm also extremely offended when Pierre's big shots say they know why a majority of us voted for Amendment A. (State Senator Arthur Rusch, R-Yankton, said a couple of years ago at the end of a committee meeting about medical marijuana, "you guys just want to go toke up"). His insensitivity to me recounting my mother's suffering (and attending parents' testimony about their kids' seizures) was appalling, and he openly suggested that we were motivated by wanting to go get high.

Then Governor Kristi Noem spent almost a million tax dollars with a Minnesota advertising company that ended up making us the laughing stock of the nation with her "Meth, we're on it" campaign. Politicians' mantra of "all publicity is good publicity" might not apply this time.

Tax revenues from legalizing marijuana could be used for upping our strategy on hard drugs, helping schools, and providing some property tax relief (seems like a good thing with all the new people coming and driving up property values). The state could also go about promulgating statutes that increase existing penalties for those criminals who would wish to still sell or distribute cannabis outside of a new state system (apparently I'm not the "anything goes" kind of voter they want you to think I am).

Other revenues could go to an aggressive statutory, treatment, and law enforcement anti-meth effort, which might at least begin to implement what the Governor spent so much of our tax money trying to "raise our awareness" about.

It does make you wonder if our elected officials in Pierre will, instead, simply raise our taxes so they can concentrate on going after those nasty drugs that we all agree shouldn't be tolerated. Everybody raise their hand who thinks that's a good idea.

We have serious problems with hard drugs in our state. Another example is the opioid crisis. Prescription drug abuse (both legitimate and counterfeit) in SD is staggering. These "experts" in Pierre apparently haven't researched the incontrovertible evidence that reveals how states that have legalized adult cannabis have experienced a noticeable drop in opioid problems. Counterfeit opioids, largely indistinguishable from the real thing, are also frequently laced with drug-cartel fentanyl, and they're killing thousands of Americans.

They'll also tell you that marijuana is a gateway drug. That's possible to an extent, but peer reviewed studies point to cigarettes as the leading gateway drug of all, followed closely by the devastation and pervasiveness of alcohol abuse. If that's true, are they suggesting that we go back to 1930s prohibition or criminalize smoking? Seems like we tried that.

I say we should tell young people the unvarnished truth. If you smoke anything, including marijuana, you're putting your health at risk, and we can prove it to you. It may also make you less successful, attentive, and productive for yourself and your country. The facts only, and no more "Reefer Madness" horse manure, is what they need to hear.

Is Pierre responsive to the people or not? Do they think we voters are just a bunch of uneducated drug-craving simpleton dolts, or are they willing to concede that maybe we're just sick and tired of them spending our tax money to incarcerate our neighbors for the "crime" of possibly having diminished ambition and less motivation in life?

Marijuana is everywhere already. "Deal with it effectively", is, I believe, what the clear majority of South Dakota voters have said.

Nothing's easy or guaranteed in this fight, but one thing is crystal clear: The "war on drugs" isn't working, and we need a reset of priorities. That's what I voted for, and I believe it's what the majority of my fellow South Dakotans also intended and voted for.

Will we regulate it, control it, and use some of the tax revenues it creates to more effectively bring the fight to the hard drug purveyors, or will some of our leaders continue to defy, sue, and belittle their own people as they fumble their chance to make headway on this issue?

I guess we'll find out soon.

Jerry Munson is a semi-retired businessman, former Pennington County reserve deputy sheriff, former ward 3 alderman, former mayor, and life-long resident of Rapid City.

