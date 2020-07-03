NADOLNY: History is repeating itself
Raymond Nadolny

According to the historian Pekka Hamalainen, in 1837 the second round of smallpox returned to the Missouri Valley. Members of the crew on the American Fur Company steamer, the St. Peter, became infected by the virus. Instead of isolating or returning, the steamer made multiple ports of entry, leaving “one great graveyard” wherever it stopped.

South Dakota made the decision to send a 21st century equivalent of that 19th century steamer to Mount Rushmore this weekend and to Sturgis in August, just to name a couple of stops.

Native Americans in South Dakota, with its well-known history of being decimated by smallpox, with a higher percentage of underlying health conditions, with inadequate healthcare infrastructure, with statistics already showing disparate impact to at-risk communities, smartly implemented disaster-mitigation measures within and at its sovereign borders, including the establishment of check points.

With both the president and South Dakota’s state governor boarding the ship, the governor contested the right of the tribe to protect themselves from the new pox, demanding the removal of the check points. The governor, requesting assistance from the White House, and the president, threatening the removal of COVID funding, do more than threaten tribal sovereignty. They threaten lives.

The American Fur Company believed economic gain was worth the price of so many Native American lives. History, if it has not already done so, is in danger of repeating itself.

Raymond A. Nadolny, Ph.D. is the President of Red Cloud Indian School

