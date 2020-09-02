NADOLNY: Policies have economic impacts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A great deal of my work involves travel across the county to meet with supporters of Red Cloud Indian School. An investment in Red Cloud Indian School is an investment in the state of South Dakota.

That travel has stopped.

On booking a trip to Chicago, Delta immediately flagged me. “Customers traveling to the City of Chicago from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas are subject to a mandatory 14-day in a home or hotel room.” Trip to Chicago, canceled.

My next destination is New York City. Instead of booking a ticket, I did my homework. New York established metrics, setting a record low for COVID infections. The same metrics were used by New York to add South Dakota to a travel advisory list.

Trip to New York City, canceled.

The total amount of time to travel to either state would include 28 days in quarantine. Fourteen days in quarantine in New York City or Chicago, another fourteen days in quarantine on the reservation, and a return to the reservation to quarantine would only happen if I tested negative in Rapid City.

Travel is not an option.