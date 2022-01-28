NESIBA: Confirm nominees to help our economy

President Biden has nominated a serious, qualified, nonpartisan group of five nominees for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Together they bring an extraordinary amount of skill, experience, and competence to the Federal Reserve.

Jerome Powell, to be nominated for Chair, took office as chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in February 2018, for a four-year term ending in February 2022. Powell was born in Washington, D.C. He received a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University in 1975 and earned a law degree from Georgetown University in 1979.

Dr. Lael Brainard, to be nominated as Vice Chair, took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in June 2014 to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2026. Prior to her appointment to the Board, Dr. Brainard served as undersecretary of the US Department of Treasury from 2010 to 2013 and counselor to the secretary of the Treasury in 2009. From 2001 to 2008, she was vice president and the founding director of the Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution.

Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominated to Vice Chair for Supervision, is historically well-qualified for this position. She was a Deputy Treasury Secretary for nearly three years, and a board Governor for four. She also served as a member of the Federal Open Market Committee where she helped conduct the nation’s monetary policy and promote financial stability and recovery from the Great Recession.

Dr. Lisa Cook, nominated to the Board of Governors, is an economist at Michigan State University, and served at the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Additionally, she had visiting appointments at the National Bureau of Economic Research, the University of Michigan, and the Federal Reserve Banks of New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia.

Dr. Philip Jefferson, nominated to the Board of Governors, worked as an economist at the Federal Reserve, and is currently the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty and the Paul B. Freeland Professor of Economics at Davidson College, and the former chair of the economics Department at Swarthmore College.

I urge Senators Rounds and Thune to vote to confirm these five qualified and nonpartisan nominees. Their education and prior experience will help our economic system address the continuing challenges caused by the pandemic.

Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls is the State Senator for District 15.

