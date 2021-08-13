NEWBY: 10 Critical Elements to Transformation

#4 Stop doing economic development the way you have always heard it should be done. To quote Jimi, “Don’t be scared to do something different. Change it up. Go out and find the businesses that you would like to bring to your community and bring them there, even if you must buy it yourself! Match them with high school and college kids who are interested in that field. There is more than one way to do economic development.”

#5 People are moving back to small places. People are leaving larger cities in droves. Now is the time to build a community that attracts others. Improve the infrastructure, shopping, entertainment, and dining options. Be unique! To quote the movie Field of Dreams, “If you build it, they will come.”

#6 Companies are moving to places where employees want to live. Quality of life is huge when companies and entrepreneurs look to relocate. Before companies consider a community, they send advance teams into town to rate the quality of life. This includes living, shopping, dining, and entertainment. If you don’t measure up, all the money and tax breaks you throw at them will be for naught. Build your community in such a way that it sells itself.