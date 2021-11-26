NEWBY: A community can save local business

There is an adage, “The only thing constant in today’s world is change”. For this column, let me use a quote I shared previously by Michael John Bobak. He said, “All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.” I am constantly reminded how fragile communities and locally owned businesses can be. I recall a somewhat dated locally owned restaurant in our community that was open one day and seemingly gone the next. While the modestly priced restaurant needed some minor tweaks, it was a local favorite, a great place for a quiet dinner and escape from the normal loud sit-down places many communities are stuck with today.

Having conversed with the owner shortly before closing, they indicated business had become more difficult over the previous few months. They believed the recent opening of one of those ‘sea-of-sameness’ national chain steakhouses in the community was the final straw that did them in.

Had I known earlier, I have no doubt this business could have been saved. In our discussions and analysis of their situation, it occurred to me they had died a slow death by little setbacks. Of course, in their minds it was all outside influences that caused them to meet their demise. In thinking through the discussion, there is much more to it, as well. A few simple tweaks with their business model like updated menu items, marketing savvy, and so forth would have been enough to make a difference.

While updates might have helped, let’s breakdown how a community could have made a difference. In this case, what if only three additional couples or small groups had dined there each night. Their locally owned business would have survived. The success of most locally owned businesses typically doesn’t need a massive new consumer base to survive; just small upticks can be the difference between life and death. Think of it this way, if a restaurant has three additional couples dining there each night spending $200 amongst them, that is $200 additional nightly income or $1400/week, over $6000/month or approximately $72,000/year. To many small locally owned businesses, this means staying in business versus closing their doors.

Where does this leave this community? It certainly leaves a big void in the dining scene. It siphons off yet more money leaving the community to a distant corporate chain headquarters. In the case of this single restaurant, over time coupled with the compounding we find with locally spent dollars, it siphons millions of dollars out of the community that would have generated much needed sales tax revenue. Additionally, it reduces the choices of the consumers as they are slowly being funneled toward out-of-town establishments that are more and more pervasive throughout smaller communities.

What can communities do to avoid this situation repeating itself around the country time and time again? The solutions aren’t that difficult. We all must take a better interest in our locally owned business establishments. We need to be more pro-active and not only frequent them more often, but also provide constructive suggestions on how they can better serve or meet the demands of their customer base. Likewise, locally owned businesses need to be in tune to their consumer demands and do their best to not only understand them but strive to meet those demands. That means change is the name of the game if you are in business.

There are four types of ways in which we spend our money. First, we leave our community and spend our money in a distant community. Secondly, we shop online from the luxury of our homes where all the money leaves the community. Thirdly, we frequent non-locally owned business establishments where all the profits leave the community. Lastly, we commit to frequent locally owned and operated business establishments. The first two options will kill your community rapidly if done in excess. The third will kill your community slowly via death of a thousand paper cuts. The fourth is the only sure way to grow your local tax base and thus create a more vibrant community. That isn’t opinion, this is simple math and logic. Finding your local spending balance is critical.

As stated, there needs to be a balance. Let us all take stock of our communities. Let us ask ourselves, what can I do to assure our locally owned business base is surviving? If we all think and act through this together, there is little that can stop your community from reaching its fullest economic potential. If we don’t think and act this through, there is little you can do to stop the ultimate demise of your community.

John A. Newby, author of the "Building Main Street, Not Wall Street " weekly column and CEO of Truly-Local, LLC, dedicated to assisting communities create excitement, energy and combine synergies with their local media where LOCAL is often lost to corporately-owned entities and the Internet. His email: info@Truly-Localllc.com.