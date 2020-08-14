NEWBY: A Community’s Untapped Resource

I would suggest that with a concerted marketing and branding strategy (note, marketing is vastly different than branding), museums will not be a public drain, but a valued resource that helps propel a community forward. Furthermore, communities that have the luxury of museums should create a specific museum strategy that is promoted, celebrated, branded and advertised far and wide. Smart communities figured this out long ago.

As communities develop their museum strategy, always keep in mind the most important issue is that of the visitor experience. Ask yourself, if I had traveled one or two hours to visit this museum, would I be thrilled or disappointed. If the answer isn’t “thrilled,” you may not be considered a viable museum. If you can’t find a reason to stay and take-in the various museum’s exhibits for more than an hour, you may want to revaluate your museum and create an entity that raises awareness, concerns, educates and/or thrills. If you aren’t adding new displays and interactive components at least monthly, you are lacking. If any of the above describes your museum, it doesn’t mean it won’t work, it only means your community must determine what needs to be done to change that.