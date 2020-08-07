NEWBY: Addition by subtraction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albert Einstein said, “Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution”. We all know people who have a problem for every solution. This is what can oftentimes kill a community’s efforts to move forward. Just as perfect can be the enemy of great, at times it is wise to settle for good if it moves you in the direction of great.

For a community to achieve greater success and become what it is capable of becoming, they don’t need to always add new initiatives. They may need to remove a few projects. Here are a few things a community might consider removing in order to be more successful and capable of achieving new heights. Many of these can be kicked to the curb immediately, others take much more effort.

Eliminate short-term thinking - The most successful communities have ultimate long-term goals and strategies that set their direction. All their short-term thinking then feeds into those long-term goals and strategies. They understand their long-term thinking or goals will determine their short-term thinking and habits. The wrong set of habits are destructive to achieving their goals and objectives. Your thinking and habits shouldn’t be something you just do, they must be something you embrace in your community DNA.