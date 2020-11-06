NEWBY: Attributes of Successful Communities

Vibrant Downtowns – is a must. In fact, I know of NO successful community that lacks this ingredient. Successful and forward-thinking communities across the country are pouring resources into their downtowns. This need not always initially be direct financial support, although financial support is critical and will be needed at some point. One of the intangible supports communities can offer is the simple process of waiving permit fees or power hook-up charges. Another might include certain tax incentives and relief. It might mean some extra attention to street and area clean-up and upkeep. A big help would be modifying building codes so building owners are forced to maintain old and empty buildings. There is nothing that destroys momentum of your downtown revitalization efforts than old, ugly abandoned buildings.

Synergies and Partnerships – can take many forms. Residents working together on clean-up initiatives are a great start. Civic clubs working together to rehab a building builds a sense of community. Chamber working with the local media company to provide vehicles and programs for businesses to flourish generating tax revenue. On a grander scale, it can be the city working with private businesses pooling their funds and resources to restore or complete large real estate or tourism generating projects. The most successful communities have all the above in place and much more.