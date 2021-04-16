NEWBY: Be the change you want to see

The title of this week’s column is an often-seen quote by Mahatma Gandhi. I would like to add a few thoughts to this line of thinking. It is said if we do the same things over and over again expecting different results, this is the definition of insanity. We can also add the wise words of William Glasser, who once said, “If you want to change attitudes, start with a change in behavior”. Change is a topic many have written about, but few grasp the true importance of change and how it impacts our local communities, in many ways, both good ways and bad.

While in the military years ago, I remember a famous survey conducted questioning hundreds of officers as well as enlisted leaders throughout the ranks. One of the leading survey questions asked the respondents what they liked and disliked most about serving in the military? The results that came back were interesting. The leading answer by far for what military members liked most was the ‘constant change’ keeping their lives and jobs interesting. That in itself wasn’t very surprising. But what scored as the highest dislike offered a potential study in human interest. Their leading dislike, by a large margin was having to put up with ‘constant change’. One might ask, how can that be? I would submit, while change can be exciting, it can also be a source of fear and uncertainty. Additionally, it can cause upheaval, be painful at times, and it can fail.