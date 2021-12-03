NEWBY: Best community bet is small business

Michael J. Marx once said, “Decision making and problem solving are not the same. To solve a problem, one needs to find a solution. To make a decision, one needs to make a choice.”

As a community, we must solve problems and make the right decisions best for our community. At the risk of redundancy, I will share some statistics I shared a couple years ago. From the report, “Where Our Jobs Come From,” the author of this piece, Don Macke from the Center of Rural Entrepreneurship, shared valuable information regarding where jobs come from. Every local community and media company, take note.

1) Pre-Covid, in a recent 10-year period, 48 million net new jobs were created, a solid 31% increase in new jobs.

2) Stage 1 (1-9 employees) and Stage 2 (10-99 employees) businesses accounted for 95% of those 48 million jobs.

3) Stage 3 businesses (100-499 employees) created 2.6 million jobs or the other 5%.

4) Stage 4 businesses (500+ employees) lost a million jobs in that same time period.

Figures can present false narratives. The above figures create a compelling argument for jumping aboard the small business and entrepreneurship bandwagon. We can see placing all our eggs in the basket of only courting large and medium manufacturing businesses are going against the odds, the deck is firmly stacked against your community succeeding in this quest. With 10,000+ communities courting these larger businesses, the odds of success are small. Communities succeeding are usually advanced in the courtship game. Put another way, the odds of securing one of these large businesses are like the odds of winning the national lottery. Don’t be mistaken, if you are situated and fortunate enough to be successful, that is awesome! But don’t make the mistake of resting easy, that is also the best opportunity to enhance your efforts to support and grow small business, as well. But for the rest of those communities not able to attract those larger businesses, you have little option other than turning your efforts to a more lucrative playground of small and local businesses.

The above numbers are worth their weight in gold to communities that understand and build their future success on the reality of what is taking place in the overall economy. Don Macke also indicates over the next generation, between a third and a half of all workers will be self-employed or part of this new gig economy which is highly outsourced and entrepreneurial in nature. This study was pre COVID-19 which has sped up this transition. Knowing these statistics should weigh heavily on how your community proceeds in building your community’s infrastructure, your downtowns, and your commercial zones.

Imagine your community today with half of the workforce self-employed. What would you be doing differently as you plan for the future if you knew this today? Would you be subsidizing new commercial space such as malls or large developments which may become albatrosses? Instead, you might think about high-speed fiber, Wi-Fi locations or smaller office suites? These could be entrepreneur or innovation suites where multiple businesses or the self-employed locate with minimal space needs yet share essential office services. Advanced communities might provide financial or tax incentives for this future workforce transition driving even more to your community.

The future is rapidly approaching. The signs of the current glut of big boxes, malls and chains have been showing the chinks in their armor for years. In the age of COVID, these trends are accelerating across the country today. Communities clinging to traditional revitalization strategies are destined for a bleak and blighted future. Those communities fortunate to still have large employers are blessed. Treat them well as that adds to the balance in your community. Communities seeking to find their way in this challenging economic climate, the numbers are over-whelming telling you small and medium sized business development is the direction to be going.

America was built on the backs of small businesses. Small business has always been the road map to sustainable community success. Communities with innovative mentality and attitude of entrepreneurial spirit can survive while communities relying on manufacturing and big companies may wither on the vine with the next economic blow or recession. The future of your community and future generations rest in the hands of the problems you solve and the decisions you make today!

John A. Newby, author of the "Building Main Street, Not Wall Street " weekly column and CEO of Truly-Local, LLC, dedicated to assisting communities create excitement, energy and combine synergies with their local media where LOCAL is often lost to corporately-owned entities and the Internet. His email: info@Truly-Localllc.com.